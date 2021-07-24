Dil Bechara Clocks 1 Year: Sanjana Sanghi Recalls What Late Sushant Singh Rajput Had Taught Her

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's swansong Dil Bechara clocks one year today (July 24, 2021). His co-star from the film Sanjana Sanghi in a tete-a-tete with a leading daily, recalled the time when the film released amid the furore of the actor's untimely demise. She also opened up on the bond that she shared with the late star.

Recalling their first meeting in director Mukesh Chhabra's office, Sanjana revealed that she and Sushant hit it off instantly when they realized that they both are nerds and share a common love for academics and food.

The actress told ETimes, "We met for the first time at Mukesh (Chhabra, director) sir's office, where we did our reading. Within five minutes of the meeting, we realised that we both are nerds, are obsessed with everything academic and lived for the love of food! The other common point of interest was Delhi. While I hailed from Delhi, he had studied there. The performances you see in the film are all because of teamwork as it's a completely performance-oriented movie. It didn't boast of any fancy song sequences or stunts, but relied on human emotions and relationships."

She also talked about the one thing she learnt from her late co-star and said, "The one thing Sushant taught me was to save my energy. He made me realise how important it was to conserve energy by not putting in all of it when not required, for instance, the wide-angle shots. He used to call it 'rationing' of the energy.'

On being asked if she taught the film received the attention it deserved for the right reasons after the passing away of her co-star, Sanjana explained, "It was all supposed to be different, right? Like, all of it! But once everything just changed the way it did... there was no looking back. The day the film released, it created records with millions of people watching the movie on the first day. That's an unreal number. With the kind of love and respect the film got, how can I have any regrets? It was quite an ode."

She continued, "Sushant and I were excited about the project through its making. We would discuss which colleges we would be visiting to promote the film. We even thought of the songs from the film that we planned to croon during the promotions and wondered whether we would be able to revisit the theatre in Jamshedpur where we shot the film."

Speaking about Sanjana's upcoming projects, the actress will next be seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Kapil Verma's action thriller Om: The Battle Within.