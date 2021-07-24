Dil Bechara Turns One: Sushant's Sister Priyanka Recalls Film's Premiere Day; 'I Was Emotionally Comatose'

Exactly a year ago on this day (July 24), late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's swansong Dil Bechara co-starring Sanjana Sanghi released on Disney+ Hotstar. The film marked casting director Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut and was an adaptation of John Green's The Fault in Our Stars.

Today as the romantic drama completed one year, Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh penned an emotional note on social media in which she recalled the film's premiere day. She said that she was emotionally low as she couldn't gather the courage to watch the film and the same continued even this year.

Priyanka took to her Twitter handle and posted, "This day, last year I was emotionally comatose. Couldn't muster the courage to watch #DilBechara and even today failed to go beyond 5 mins- too overwhelming!You inhabited each character and immortalised it. And in the process you became immortalised yourself."

Meanwhile, Sushant's co-star Sanjana Sanghi penned a lengthy note on her Instagram page along with a bunch of unseen pictures from the sets.

The actress wrote, "#1YearOfDilBechara ♥️ A year ago today, upon the eve of my debut film Dil Bechara's release, my nervousness knew no bounds. And today, as we complete 1 YEAR of Dil Bechara (!!) becoming yours forever, all I have in my heart is unsurmountable heaps of gratitude for the kind of love, admiration and support you all have bestowed on our film, and the deep embrace you have given me over this year. It's fuel for the soul. It's what makes this vulnerable, emotional and magical journey of being an actor absolutely surreal."

"Each of your letters, your sketches, your remembering every dialogue, remembering every scene, and celebrating every milestone has made this tough journey that has been ridden with loss become a little more bright & sparkly. Thank you, for taking care of our film and celebrating it in ways we couldn't ever even dream of," Sanjana continued in her post.

She added, "It has truly been the greatest privilege & honour that has ever been bestowed upon me to discover myself as an actor in portraying Kizie Basu, the Indian Hazel Grace Lancaster from a novel I'd read an endless number of times as a teenager. And the opportunity to do that in the guidance of so many creatives geniuses made it unforgettable - Mukesh, Sushant, Rahman Sir, Rucha, Setu Sir, Swastika, Shashank Sir, Shashwat Da, Pritam Da, Sahil. Staying true to Kizie's core yet making her a whole new person, has been one of the most unique, uphill but satisfying challenges life has ever thrown at me, every bit of which has helped me grow and evolve, as a person & as an actor."

"Like every milestone, this one too, is first yours. THANKYOU, from the bottom of my heart.♥️ #ThinkingOfYou @sushantsinghrajput | biggest love to : @castingchhabra @roo_cha @arrahman @shashankkhaitan @swastikamukherjee13 @sahilvaid24 #SaifSir @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @suprotimsengupta @foxstarhindi @disneyplushotstarvip @shahanadg #TheFaultInOurStars #DilBechara," the actress signed off her post on an emotional note.

Dil Bechara revolved around the emotional journey of two hopelessly in love youngsters, a young girl, Kizie, suffering from cancer, and a boy, Manny, whom she meets at a support group. The film had opened to positive reviews from critics and the audience.