Dilip Kumar Hospitalised Again After Complaining Of Breathlessness, Is Currently In ICU

After being discharged from the Hinduja Hospital after going through a procedure of bilateral pleural effusion on June 11, earlier this month, legendary actor Dilip Kumar has now been admitted to the hospital again. The actor had complained of breathlessness after which he was admitted to the same. According to a news report in Indian Express, the actor is currently in the ICU but his condition remains stable.

A source close to the hospital informed the publication, "Dilip Kumar was brought to the hospital yesterday, he had the same complaints that he had last time. So his family probably thought it was best to bring him to the hospital, considering his age and also because he was previously admitted with the same complaint. Today the doctors will see him again and take a call on his line of treatment. He is in the ICU so that we can continuously monitor him. He is under observation and he is stable. There is nothing to worry about."

After the Mughal-E-Azam actor was discharged from the hospital earlier this month, his family friend Faisal Farooqui confirmed the same on Dilip Kumar's official Twitter handle. He stated in Hindi that due to the prayers and well-wishes of his fans, the thespian is now finally returning home from the hospital. He also added that the legendary actor is touched by the unconditional love and affection that his fans bestow upon him.

The doctor who had treated Dilip Kumar earlier had revealed to Etimes about his health condition. He had said that the pleural aspiration procedure was done on the actor at 2 pm on June 9. He further added that 350 ml of fluid was removed from his left lung. The doctor had further said that the Naya Daur actor has taken the procedure well and that his oxygen saturation level was at 100 per cent.

However, while he was earlier admitted it the hospital, to put the unnecessary speculations about his health to rest, his wife and yesteryear actress Saira Banu had released a statement. She had said, "Don't believe in WhatsApp forwards. Saab is stable. Thank you for your heartfelt duas and prayers. As per doctors, he should be home in 2-3 days. Insh'Allah."