Dilip Kumar Had Made These Revelations In His Autobiography 'Dilip Kumar: The Substance And The Shadow'

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar's passing away on July 7 was an irreparable loss for the film industry as well as his fans. The actor has left behind a rich legacy through his glorious work and is now survived by his wife Saira Banu. The actor had also witnessed some ups and downs on his personal front. He revealed some of these excerpts from his life in his documentary Dilip Kumar: The Substance And The Shadow that was launched in 2014.

Amongst the revelations was his unfulfilled love story with yesteryear actress Madhubala. Dilip Kumar had stated about their relationship in the autobiography saying that he was attracted to his Mughal-E-Azam co-star and fans also adored their chemistry on-screen. However, things fell apart between them after Madhubala's father tried to make their marriage into a business contract. The actress' father wanted both Dilip Kumar and Madhubala to work in his production house that was not agreeable to the Naya Daur actor. As a result, the two never ended up getting married.

Not only this, but the thespian also got candid about the time when he landed up in jail during his early years in India. The Ram Aur Shyam actor recalled making a patriotic speech about India's freedom struggle while working in the canteen of an Air Force cantonment in Pune. The actor had spoken against the British authorities mishandling the civil laws of India that had got him arrested in the Yerwada jail. An army official had gotten him bailed out the next day according to the anecdote.

Dilip Kumar made an emotional revelation wherein he and his wife Saira Banu had almost embraced parenthood. He said that his wife was pregnant in the year 1972 but they lost their child in the eight-month of the pregnancy. The Padosan actress had developed high blood pressure and her obstetricians could not perform the surgery on time to save the child. The actor mentioned in his autobiography that he and his wife left the unfortunate incident as the will of God.

Apart from this Dilip Kumar also mentioned his marriage to Asma Rehma in the autobiography with whom he was married between 1981 to 1983. He stated how this had a disastrous effect on Saira Banu. Speaking about his demise, he was buried through a state funeral by the government of Maharashtra for his opulent contribution to Indian cinema.