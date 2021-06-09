Dilip Kumar Health Update: Doctor Shares Veteran Actor Might Be Discharged In 2-3 Days

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to the PD Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai earlier this week. The actor was taken to the hospital post breathing issues and was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion. While he has been in the ICU ward, doctors have shared an update assuring that his condition is improving.

On Monday (June 7), Dilip Kumar's doctor shared a statement and said that the actor is still on oxygen support. However, on Tuesday morning Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor told PTI, "He is stable. We will take a call on removing fluids tomorrow. He might get discharged in three to four days."

Kumar who was admitted on Sunday (June 6) has been kept on ventilator, leading many fans to worry about the legendary star. Earlier this week, he had shared in a statement that they are hoping the actor makes a quick recovery. "His condition is stable now. Even though he is in the ICU, he is not on a ventilator. We are trying our best that he makes a quick recovery and goes back home," it said.

In recent years, the superstar has been suffering from several age-related health issues. Last month, he was admitted to the same hospital for two days for routine checkup and tests. While fans have been sharing positive messages for the actor on social media, fellow actor Dharmendra also urged his fans To pray for Dilip Kumar's health.

For the unversed, Dilip Kumar has been known as the 'Tragedy King' of Bollywood. His career spanning over six decades gave the Hindi cinema many hits and classics like Devdas (1955), Naya Daur (1957), Mughal-e-Azam (1960), Ganga Jamuna (1961), Kranti (1981), Karma (1986) and more.