Dilip Kumar Never Endorsed Any Advertisement In His Life Except One; Subhash Ghai Shares A Rare Trivia

Thespian Dilip Kumar who recently passed away, gave us some memorable films to cherish, each giving us a glimpse of her versatile acting skills. However, you guys would be surprised to know that the legendary superstar had never endorsed any advertisement in his life except one where he didn't even charge a single penny!

Well, it was filmmaker Subhash Ghai who dropped this rare trivia on his Twitter handle. Ghai tweeted, "Dilip Kumar stood by his friends always .. in his entire career he never did any endorsements, the only exception being Baburao Patel, the editor of Film India magazine, who was also into naturopathy. He endorsed his product free of any charge as Friend."

Madhuri Dixit Pays An Ode To Dilip Kumar On 19 Years Of Devdas; 'You Will Continue To Live On Forever'

Have a look at his tweet.

Dilip Kumar stood by his friends always .. in his entire career he never did any endorsements,

the only exception being Baburao Patel, the editor of Film India magazine, who was also into naturopathy. He endorsed his product free of any charge as. Friend 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/iO8NnA0lOI — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) July 16, 2021

Subhash Ghai who directed Kumar in films like Karma, Saudagar, had earlier paid an emotional tribute to the Devdas actor in one of his earlier tweets. He had tweeted, "And era has gone

His name is #DILIPKUMAR He Will be remembered in golden pages in the history of indian cinema for centuries to come Movie camera. RIP saheb."

See his tweet.

And era has gone

His name is #DILIPKUMAR

He Will be remembered in golden pages in the history of indian cinema for centuries to come 🎥

RIP saheb 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/nf82Uj6deL — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) July 7, 2021

In another tweet, he had written, "Yest Finally i cud reach at his residence last minute n had his last darshan covered with indian flag with a state honour he deserved but pandemic situation cud not make it a big celebration of a departure of HERO OF HEROES ruled indian screen like an emperor for 5 decades."

Dilip Kumar: Amul Pays Heartwarming Tribute To The Legendary Actor

While speaking with Mid-day, Subhash Ghai had earlier opened up on his 40-year association with Dilip Kumar and shared, "Among all my films with him, my favourites include - Vidhaata, Karma [1986] and Saudagar [1991]. He was always concerned about giving equal importance to the other characters. He'd say that it is always the story and characters that work in movies and not Dilip Kumar. [In fact], during Vidhaata, he would often ask me if I had done something to groom Shammi Kapoor's character. He [even] asked me to work more on Raaj Kumar's role in Saudagar. I realised [much later] what he meant - the story and characters matter, not the star."

Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7, 2021.