Dilip Kumar Passes Away: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn And Others Mourn Legendary Actor's Demise

It's the end of an era as the nation woke up to the news of the demise of one of India's biggest cinema icons Dilip Kumar on Wednesday (July 7, 2021). He was 98. The news was shared by the official Twitter handle of Kumar's page with a tweet that read, "With a heavy heart and profoud grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago, We are from God and to him we return- Faisal Farooqui."

The acting legend was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital on June 30, 2021 as he was unwell. A source told ETimes, "The doyen of Indian film industry Mr Dilip Kumar breathed his last today at 7. 30 am at Khar Hinduja hospital after a long and protracted illness. May God bless his soul in heaven."

Meanwhile, as soon as the news of Dilip Kumar's demise broke on social media, many Bollywood celebrities took to their respective social media handles to express grief over the legendary actor's death.

Legendary Actor Dilip Kumar Passes Away At The Age Of 98

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter page and wrote, "To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him.

My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti."

To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him.

My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/dVwV7CUfxh — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 7, 2021

Ajay Devgn's tweet read, "Shared many moments with the legend...some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken. Deepest condolences to Sairaji🙏🏼."

Shared many moments with the legend...some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken.

Deepest condolences to Sairaji🙏🏼#DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/Il8qaMOOhf — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 7, 2021

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai tweeted, "Saddest day of my life. Dilip saheb Yusuf bhai gone My personal loss of my most precious idol. No words RIP SAHEB."

Dharmendra Asks Fans To Pray For Dilip Kumar's Health, Calls Him 'Ek Nek Rooh Insaan'

Saddest day of my life.

Dilip saheb Yusuf bhai gone

My personal loss of my most precious idol.

No words

RIP SAHEB 🙏🏽 — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) July 7, 2021

PM Narendra Modi also condoled Kumar's demise and tweeted, "Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP."

Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2021

Filmibeat offers heartfelt condolences to Dilip Kumar's family.