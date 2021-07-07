Legendary Actor Dilip Kumar Passes Away At The Age Of 98

Popularly known as 'The Tragedy King', legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away. The veteran actor breathed his last on today (July 7, 2021), leaving the entire film fraternity in tears. His dear wife, Saira Banu Khan, who left no stone unturned to take care of her Dilip Saab, is devastated and we pray to God to give her strength. It is indeed a challenging time for Saira Banu who was always on her feet to make sure her husband is sound and safe.

The legendary actor had been witnessing age-related health issues for the last few days and had been admitted to the hospital multiple times. He was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital on June 30.

He is survived by his wife Saira Banu.

In a career spanning over six decades, Dilip Kumar worked in over 65 films. He had made his debut as a lead actor in the film Jwar Bhata, which was released in 1944. Kumar was known for bringing realism to films and winning hearts with his brilliant performances. He was an inspiration to many actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, etc., and we are sure that his films will continue to guide many new talents.

It's indeed an unfortunate day for the Hindi Film Industry as well as the Indian audience. The actor might have left the world but he will always remain in our hearts.

May his soul rest in peace.