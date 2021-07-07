Dilip Kumar's Demise: Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Anupam Kher And Others Pay Tribute To The Thespian

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar's passing away today (July 7) has come as a grave loss for the entire film fraternity including his die-hard fans. Condolences have been pouring in for the thespian who was known as the 'Tragedy King' and the very first superstar of the film industry. Some Bollywood celebs have taken to their social media handle to pay tribute to the legend's demise.

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit shared a throwback picture of herself with Dilip Kumar. She captioned the same stating, "Every now & then some individuals come along who single-handedly alter the present & write history... One such legend was Dilip Saab for the world of cinema." Take a look at the post.

Every now & then some individuals come along who single-handedly alter the present & write history... One such legend was Dilip saab for the world of cinema. pic.twitter.com/30LnjPTmZD — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 7, 2021

Salman Khan also shared a throwback picture with the Mughal-E-Azam actor on his social media handle. He captioned it stating, "Best actor Indian cinema has ever seen and will ever see ... #RIP Dilip Saab." Take a look.

How to mourn you @TheDilipKumar Saab … The Greatest … Ever … Grateful to have witnessed on-screen and be spellbound by your genius 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) July 7, 2021

Haseen Dillruba Taapsee Pannu also shared an emotional message on her social media handle. She wrote, "And he ascends towards the heaven. What a legacy." Take a look at her tweet.

And he ascends towards the heaven. What a legacy! 🙏🏼 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 7, 2021

Actor Anupam Kher shared a heartfelt video on his Twitter handle. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor can be seen telling in the video how the legendary actor was an institution in himself and several actors have gotten inspired by him over the years. Kher captioned the post stating, "The legend lives on!! There is and there will always be a part of #DilipKumar Saab in every Indian actor for generations to come! His performances were like magic. Thank you Sir for those amazing moments I could spend with you! You taught me so much about life, living & acting." Take a look at the video.

The legend lives on!! There is and there will always be a part of #DilipKumar Saab in every Indian actor for generations to come! His performances were like magic. Thank you Sir for those amazing moments i could spend with you! You taught me so much about life, living & acting! pic.twitter.com/edlguQez9i — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 7, 2021

Huma Qureshi also took to her Twitter handle to pay tribute to the late actor. The Leila actress wrote, "How to mourn you, @TheDilipKumar Saab ... The Greatest ... Ever ... Grateful to have witnessed on-screen and be spellbound by your genius." Take a look at the tweet by the actress.

How to mourn you @TheDilipKumar Saab … The Greatest … Ever … Grateful to have witnessed on-screen and be spellbound by your genius 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) July 7, 2021

Director Karan Johar and actor Anil Kapoor also shared a heartwarming tribute for the legend on their Instagram posts. While Karan shared a lengthy note, calling the late actor a bonafide institution, Anil remembered how he was fortunate to share the screen space with the actor in films like Shakti, Mashaal and Karma. Take a look at their posts.

Actors Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor and Katrina Kaif also shared their tribute for Dilip Kumar. They wrote how they were inspired by the Devdas actor when it comes to his work as an artist. Take a look at their posts.

The unfortunate news of the Naya Daur actor's passing away was given on his official social media handle. It read as, "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, a few minutes ago, We are from God and to him, we return- Faisal Farooqui."