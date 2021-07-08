Dilip Kumar’s Demise: CINTAA Pays Homage To The Legendary Actor In A Heartfelt Statement

The Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) issued a condolence message expressing grief at the demise of legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar on Wednesday. The 98-year-old actor passed away on July 7th and was laid to rest with full state honours in Mumbai in the presence of close family members.

CINTAA paid a tribute to the late actor in a long statement, hailing his body of work and for his immeasurable contribution to the field of cinema. Titled 'Homage to Dilip Kumar Saab’, the message read, “We have woken this morning to the most grief-stricken news that our beloved Dilip Saab is no more. Wish he was alive for few more years to achieve the much-deserved centenary mark, but Gods will was otherwise. His body may have left us but his body of work will remain immortal.

An institution by himself he enthralled the audiences, world over, through many generations. Though he was symbolized as a tragedy king in reel life, in reality he was an epitome of humanity who only wished happiness to everyone. Vacuum created now is hard to be refilled. A legendary actor par excellence, his professional and personal philanthropic contributions to the fraternity is beyond any quantum of measurements.

Recipient of many awards including the 1st Filmfare & the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke. We are sure his cherished award would have been the immense love & affection he received from millions. A well-crafted journey spanning many decades, he truly loved his craft of being an ACTOR FIRST."

The statement further read, "For us at CINTAA & CAWT, the sadness is indomitable even to express through our words. His contribution to our association & Trust was extremely noteworthy and his voice, wisdom & opinions truly mattered to us. His unparalleled virtue was that he always embraced the spirit of brotherhood. A teacher and a true master.

As we now pray for his soul to rest in eternal peace, we express our heartfelt condolences to his family and Saira ji in particular. We aren't saying adieu because Dilip Saab will stay in our hearts forever.”