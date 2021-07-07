Dilip Kumar's Doctor Reveals About His Health Condition, Says He Had Advanced Prostate Cancer

The legendary actor Dilip Kumar's passing away today (July 7) is an irreparable loss for the film industry and for his die-hard fans. The actor was admitted to the Hinduja hospital twice last month and had undergone a procedure for bilateral pleural effusion. Now his doctor has spoken about his health during his last stage wherein he revealed that the thespian was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer.

According to a news report in The Indian Express, the Naya Daur actor's doctor revealed that he had advanced prostate cancer that had spread to the rest of the organs in his body. He added saying, "He had water in the pleural cavity, and he suffered kidney failure. He required blood transfusion multiple times. We carried out the last transfusion but it did not help. The fluids accumulated in the pleural cavity had to be removed several times. He also suffered a drop in blood pressure and haemoglobin towards the end."

Talking furthermore about Dilip Kumar's treatment, the doctor said, "Cancer spread made it difficult to treat him. He passed away at around 7.30 am. Saira Bano took immense care of him during his illness."

According to the report, a senior doctor treating the late actor also revealed that his wife Saira Bano had set up a team of 10 people to take care of him and also had a mini-ICU set up at their place. The doctor revealed, "He used to be brought to PD Hinduja for blood transfusion when he complained of breathlessness and dialysis." The unfortunate news of his demise was given on his official social media handle.

The statement read as, "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, a few minutes ago, We are from God and to him, we return- Faisal Farooqui." Many members of the film fraternity and the actor's fans started paying tribute to him on their social media handles. Dilip Kumar is now survived by his wife Saira Bano. He left a glorious legacy with his work in movies like Mughal-E-Azam, Naya Daur, Ram Aur Shyam, Kranti, Andaz, Shakti and many more.