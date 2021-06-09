Dilip Kumar's Family Friend Shares His Health Update, Reveals He Will Be Discharged Tomorrow

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar's fans have been worried for his health ever since he was hospitalized after complaining of breathlessness. Since then, his wife Saira Banu along with his doctors have also been sharing updates on his health. Now his family friend, Faisal Farooqui has given a positive update related to his health on his social media that will surely be a sign of relief for his fans. Faisal also revealed that the actor has undergone a pleural aspiration procedure.

His statement was also shared on the official Twitter handle of Dilip Kumar by his team. The actor's family friend thanked his fans for their prayers and stated that the procedure was successful on the actor. Furthermore, he added that he has spoken to the Mughal-E-Azam actor's doctors namely Dr Jalil Parkar and Dr Nitin Gokhale who are also optimistic that he will get discharged tomorrow (June 10). Take a look at the same.

Update:



Thank you for your prayers. A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab. I personally spoke to Dr. Jalil Parkar and Dr. Nitin Gokhale. They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomm (Thursday).- FF (@FAISALmouthshut) — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 9, 2021

Dilip Kumar's doctor has also spoken to ETimes about the treatment. He revealed that the pleural aspiration procedure was done on the Naya Daur actor at 2 pm today (June 9). He added that 350 ml of fluid was removed from his left lung. The doctor said that the legendary actor has taken the procedure well and that his oxygen saturation level is now 100 per cent. He concluded that the actor will be removed from the ICU today evening or tomorrow if everything goes well.

Dilip Kumar Health Update: Doctor Shares Veteran Actor Might Be Discharged In 2-3 Days

For the unversed, last month, Dilip Kumar had been admitted to the same hospital for two days for routine checkup and tests. His wife Saira Banu had recently revealed in her statement that fans should not believe in misleading Whatsapp forwards when it comes to any update about his her husband's health. Yesteryear actor Dharmendra also shared a heartfelt post and urged his fans to pray for the Ram Aur Shyam actor's health.

Dharmendra Asks Fans To Pray For Dilip Kumar's Health, Calls Him 'Ek Nek Rooh Insaan'

Dharmendra had shared a throwback picture with the actor and his wife. He then asked his fans to pray for Dilip Kumar, calling him a beautiful human being. He also revealed to a fan that the thespian is like his older brother. Dharmendra and Dilip Kumar have worked in movies like Paari, Jwaar Bhata and Anokha Milan.