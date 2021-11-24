Dilip Kumar's Wife Saira Banu Shares A Heartfelt Article For Her Late Husband As He Gets Honoured At IFFI

The legendary actor Dilip Kumar who is considered to be an institution within himself when it comes to the world of cinema had passed away on July 7 this year. His demise was a severe loss for his fans and the entire film fraternity. However, it was the most brutal for his loving wife and yesteryear actress Saira Banu who had stood beside him like a rock until his last breath. The maverick actor was recently honoured at the International Film Festival Of India (IFFI) and his wife had gone on to pen an emotional article remembering his contribution as an actor and a humanitarian.

According to a news report in Etimes TV, Saira Banu has penned on her article stating, "On the personal front, not many know that it was Dilip Saheb who motivated and encouraged me to follow my heart and create a fund for providing medical assistance and daily necessities to genuinely needy people who had no earning capacity. The charity trust WORCS (Welfare Organisation for Care & Relief Services) supports over 50 families living below the poverty line." She had further added in her article that "Dilip Kumar felt he felt "an actor's contribution did not end with his hard work in front of the camera."

Furthermore, the Padosan actress vividly described her late husband's powerful on-screen charisma that catapulted him as a true blue superstar of Indian cinema. Saira Banu had further stated, "Dilip Kumar's greatest contribution is the change he brought about in histrionics at a time when actors were being applauded for their loud and theatrical acting. With his subtle acting, his refined body language, his facial expressions and the intensity of his soft, beautifully modulated voice he conveyed the feelings and thoughts of the characters he portrayed on the screen in a way that pleased the viewers and touched their hearts."

Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98 after battling a prolonged illness. His wife Saira Banu and his close industry friends with the COVID-19 protocols in toe. For his glorious contribution to the field of cinema, the Naya Daur actor received a state funeral by the government of Maharashtra.