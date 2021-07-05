    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Dilip Kumar To Be Shifted Out Of ICU On Monday

      By
      |

      Dilip Kumar who has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, will be shifted out from there on Monday, stated a report in a leading daily.

      Dilip Kumar Stable, Says Family FriendDilip Kumar Stable, Says Family Friend

      On Sunday (July 4), cardiologist Dr Nitin Gokhale, who is one of the two primary doctors attending to Kumar told ETimes that the veteran actor continues to be stable and added, "Tomorrow, we will shift him out from the ICU".

      dilip-kumar-saira-banu

      Earlier, Dilip Kumar's wife and yesteryear actress Saira Banu was seen outside the hospital. She assured the paparazzi who was waiting outside the hospital that Kumar is well. ""Saab theek hain (Sahab is well)," she was heard saying to them.

      Later while speaking with PTI, she had said, "Sahab is much better. We are still in the ICU. He is very stable and very well today. (Need) Prayers to get him out of here hale and hearty. Let us get out of the woods, we are still in the woods."

      Dilip Kumar Hospitalised Again After Complaining Of Breathlessness, Currently In ICUDilip Kumar Hospitalised Again After Complaining Of Breathlessness, Currently In ICU

      The 98-year-old actor has been in the ICU for the past few days after he complained of breathlessness. This is the second time when the thespian had to be admitted in the hospital. Earlier, he was hospitalized in June when he was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion for which he underwent a successful aspiration procedure.

      Comments
      Read more about: dilip kumar saira banu bollywood
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X