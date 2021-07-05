Dilip Kumar To Be Shifted Out Of ICU On Monday

Dilip Kumar who has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, will be shifted out from there on Monday, stated a report in a leading daily.

Dilip Kumar Stable, Says Family Friend

On Sunday (July 4), cardiologist Dr Nitin Gokhale, who is one of the two primary doctors attending to Kumar told ETimes that the veteran actor continues to be stable and added, "Tomorrow, we will shift him out from the ICU".

Earlier, Dilip Kumar's wife and yesteryear actress Saira Banu was seen outside the hospital. She assured the paparazzi who was waiting outside the hospital that Kumar is well. ""Saab theek hain (Sahab is well)," she was heard saying to them.

Later while speaking with PTI, she had said, "Sahab is much better. We are still in the ICU. He is very stable and very well today. (Need) Prayers to get him out of here hale and hearty. Let us get out of the woods, we are still in the woods."

Dilip Kumar Hospitalised Again After Complaining Of Breathlessness, Currently In ICU

The 98-year-old actor has been in the ICU for the past few days after he complained of breathlessness. This is the second time when the thespian had to be admitted in the hospital. Earlier, he was hospitalized in June when he was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion for which he underwent a successful aspiration procedure.