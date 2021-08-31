Dilip Kumar Was First To Charge Rs 1 Lakh For A Film In 1950s, SRK Charges Rs 100 Crore Seven Decades Later

While Rs 100 crore club films are quite common nowadays, actors have also started charging ten-digit figures for lead roles. According to recent reports, Shah Rukh Khan is likely charging Rs 100 crore for his next film Pathan making him the highest-paid Bollywood actor in the year 2021. He is followed by Salman Khan who charges Rs 60-70 crore a project, Aamir Khan Rs 50-60 crore and Akshay Kumar Rs 50 crore per film.

However, there was once a time when actors charged only Rs 1 Lakh for leading a feature film. The first Bollywood star to be paid the high sum for a film was the late Dilip Kumar. As per a Celebrity Net Worth report, Dilip Kumar's net worth of $85 million - approximately amounting to Rs 627 crore, with most of his earnings coming from his acting projects.

After debuting in the 1940s, the legendary actor quickly rose to fame and in the 1950s be became one of the very first actors to charge a six-digit figure for a film. Rs 1 lakh for the time is a very big amount. Reportedly it was after a fight with his father Dilip Kumar left home in 1940 and set up a sandwich stall at the army club in Pune.

He later moved to Bombay with Rs 5,000 savings and joined a film studio where he met actor Ashok Kumar and began his acting career. His last film was the 1998 release Qila. Over the years, Kumar received several awards including the Padma Bhushan, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the Padma Vibhushan by the Government of India.

Dilip Kumar lived in a gorgeous bungalow in Pali Hill, Bandra. Earlier this year, at the age of 98 years, the actor passed away on July 7, 2021. Despite having millions to his name, Dilip Kumar reportedly lived a very simple life with his wife Saira Banu and dedicated his life to charity and prayers.