Dilip Kumar Was Unable To Recognise Anyone; Saira Banu Left Everything To Take Care Of Him: Lata Mangeshkar

Be it film personalities, sportsperson or politicians, everyone is devastated to learn about the demise of the stalwart of Indian cinema- Dilip Kumar. Earlier today (July 7, 2021), Dilip Kumar breathed his last and left for his heavenly abode. It's known to all that the actor was not doing well from the last few months, and his constant visit to the hospital had raised concern over his health among his well-wishers.

Heartbreaking Pics: Shah Rukh Khan Consoles Devastated Saira Banu As He Visits Dilip Kumar's Residence

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar who considers Dilip Kumar as her elder brother, shared about his health condition in the last few years and said he was unable to recognise anyone owing to his deteriorated health condition.

She tweeted, "यूसुफ़ भाई पिछले कई सालों से बिमार थे, किसीको पहचान नहीं पाते थे ऐसे वक़्त सायरा भाभीने सब छोड़कर उनकी दिन रात सेवा की है उनके लिए दूसरा कुछ जीवन नहीं था. ऐसी औरत को मैं प्रणाम करती हूँ और यूसुफ़ भाई कीं आत्मा को शान्ति मिले ये दुआ करती हूँ. (Brother Yusuf was ill from the last few years. He was unable to recognise anyone. During his tough time, his wife had left everything to take care of him day and night. I bow down to such strong woman and pray to God that may brother Yusuf's soul rest in peace).

यूसुफ़ भाई पिछले कई सालों से बिमार थे, किसीको पहचान नहीं पाते थे ऐसे वक़्त सायरा भाभीने सब छोड़कर उनकी दिन रात सेवा की है उनके लिए दूसरा कुछ जीवन नहीं था. ऐसी औरत को मैं प्रणाम करती हूँ और यूसुफ़ भाई कीं आत्मा को शान्ति मिले ये दुआ करती हूँ. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 7, 2021

Waheeda Rehman Recalls A Fond Memory With Dilip Kumar From The Sets Of Ram Shyam

Earlier, Lata Mangeshkar had tweeted that she is devastated and speechless after learning about his death. She further wrote that even though the Naya Daur actor is no more, she will keep him alive in her memories.

Many netizens asked Lata Mangeshkar to stay strong and prayed for Dilip Kumar's family.