Diljit Dosanjh Expresses His Gratitude Towards Rihanna After She Supported The Farmers' Protest In India

American pop star Rihanna recently extended her support to the farmers' protests in India. Now, Bollywood actor Diljit Dosanjh has expressed his gratitude towards Rihanna in a unique way. Diljit took to his Instagram story and shared a picture of her song, 'Run This Town'.

Soon after, Diljit also shared a Punjabi proverb on Twitter and wrote: "Jaat Di Kohr Kirli, Shateeriyan Nu Jaffe... (which in English means that your status in life is rather insignificant but you know how to talk big)."

For the unversed, Rihanna had shared a news report about the internet blockage in Delhi due to the farmers' protests and had written, "why aren't we talking about this?!."

Apart from Diljit, Kangana Ranaut also reacted to Rihanna's tweet and said, "No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies."

Meanwhile, Richa Chadha has shown gratitude towards Hollywood celebrities' support by replying to a troll who questioned their integrity and knowledge. Richa wrote, "First they'll have to Google them and that's some serious werk werk werk werk werk werk...Musical noteMultiple musical notesWoman shrugging."

On the other hand, director Hansal Mehta, shared a picture of Rihanna and wrote, "Meet Swara Bhaskar. @ReallySwara". In another tweet he added, "Part of the award waapsi, tukde tukde gang. Libru (not to be mixed with Libran) Congress agent who is lying about being a poor farmer."

B-town celebs like Taapsee Pannu, Sonu Sood, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Divya Dutta and Neha Sharma also retweeted Rihanna's tweet to show support.

Notably, apart from Rihanna, YouTuber Lilly Singh, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, the UK Member of Parliament Claudia Webbe and the US House Representative Jim Costa, as well as Meena Harris, author and niece of the US Vice President Kamala Harris shared tweets about the farmers' protest in India.

Farmer groups from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh have been camping on Delhi borders in protest against the new farm laws for the last two months. The groups have demanded the central government to repeal the farm laws.

