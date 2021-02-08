Diljit Dosanjh Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's Khalistani Comment, Says Latter Is Setting The Country On Fire

After being alleged as Khalistani by Kangana Ranaut on Twitter and later during a TV interview, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has asked, "What is this drama?". Kangana and Diljit have engaged in a Twitter war several times over the past few weeks. Kangana recently questioned the Diljit's loyalty towards the country more than once.

He took to Twitter on Monday and reacted to Kangana's comments and said the ones on TV just claim to be patriots. He wrote, "TV te Beh Ke Apne Aap Nu Desh Bhakt Dasi Jande aa. Gallan Edan Karde aa Jive Desh Ena Ne Ley leya Hunda. Jadon V Desh Lai Jaan Den Di Baari aee Aa Punjabi'an Ne Moore Ho ke Kurbanian Ditian.. Rab Na Kare Aj V Lod Pendi aa Tan PUNJABI AGEY HON GE. TUANU HUN PUNJABI CHUBDE AA?"

(They sit on TV and call themselves patriots. They talk like the whole country is just for them. Punjabis have given their lives for the country whenever the need has risen. God forbid if there is a need for it today, we will do it again. And these Punjabis prick your side so much?)

The actor continued to share more tweets in Punjabi responding to Kangana's comments. One of the tweets read, "TV interview: 'You ask me this, I give you this answer.' What is this drama? They talk about the country, about Punjab. They want to push the debate to another angle. You wanna to project us as whatever you want. Wow." (sic)

Calling Arnab and Kangana 'Mastar, and Mastrani', he added in another tweet, "These Mastar and Mastrani are the ones setting the country on fire. I know it is not right to react to filth. But they keep getting on my nerves. Everything cannot be treated with silence. Tomorrow they will make anyone, anything. "

Take a look at the tweets,

Desh Ch Sab Ton Wadh Agg Laun Da Kam Eh Eh So Called MASTAR-MASTARNI Hee karde aa ..



I KNOW GAND DA JAWAB DENA THEEK NI..



PAR EH SER HEE CHADI JANDE AA.. Har Gal Da Chup ni Hunda..



KAL NU EH KISEY NU KUSH V BANA DEYA KARAN GE..



PUNJABI JEONDE AA HALEY...BUGGEY — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 7, 2021

TV INTERVIEW -



Tu Mainu Ah Puch Lai.. Mai Tainu Ah Jawab De Daungi.. Ki Drama Eh.. ?



Asi Desh 🇮🇳 Di Gal Karde an..PUNJAB Di Gal Karde an..



Eh Dhakke Naal Hor Hee Angle Dena Chaunde aa



It Means Tusi Dhakke Naal Sanu Jo Jee Karda Oh Banauna Chaune An.. Wah 👏🏽 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 7, 2021

TV te Beh Ke Apne Aap Nu Desh Bhakt Dasi Jande aa



Gallan Edan Karde aa Jive Desh Ena Ne Ley leya Hunda



Jadon V Desh Lai Jaan Den Di Baari aee Aa Punjabi’an Ne Moore Ho ke Kurbanian Ditian..



Rab Na Kare Aj V Lod Pendi aa Tan PUNJABI AGEY HON GE.



TUANU HUN PUNJABI CHUBDE AA? — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 7, 2021

According to reports, Kangana had said, "I openly challenged him to say just once that you are not a Khalistani, he didn't say it. Youth have been misled, they have been presented with a dream about Khalistan." (sic)

Back in December 2020, Kangana had called out Diljit for extending his support to the farmers' protest. She had claimed that he was inciting farmers to protest. Kangana during the Republic TV interview also called for a nationwide Twitter ban.

