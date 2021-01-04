Diljit Dosanjh Shares 'Certificate Of Appreciation' From Income Tax Dept After Reports Of IT Probe Surfaced

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh has been making headlines since his Twitter spat with Kangana Ranaut. The actor last month had joined farmers' protest at Singhu border and reportedly donated Rs 1 crore to purchase warm clothes for the lot. A new report revealed that the actor is under scanner for an IT probe after a complaint was filed by the Legal Rights Observatory (LRO) on December 27.

According to reports, it is being alleged that one Famous Std. Ltd's director Mr Daljit Singh has similar records as the actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. The complaint also revealed that they have similar birth month and year - January 1984, and had accused Diljit of illegally receiving funding from the UK and Canada.

Diljit has now reacted to the report and shared that the Ministry of Finance has bestowed him with a certificate for his contribution towards building this great nation. On Twitter, he wrote, "Ah Lao Fadh Lao Mera PLATINUM CERTIFICATE "In Recognition of the Contribution Towards Building THIS GREAT NATION" Twitter Te Beh Ke Apne Aap Nu Desh Bhakt Dasan NAAL Tusi Desh Bhakt Ni Ban Jande.. Odey Lai Kam Karna Penda.."

In a complaint @LegalLro had complained that Diljit illegally received funding from UK and Canada. — Sandeep Singh (@PunYaab) January 4, 2021

Ah Lao Fadh Lao Mera PLATINUM CERTIFICATE



“In Recognition of the Contribution Towards Building THIS GREAT NATION”



Twitter Te Beh Ke Apne Aap Nu Desh Bhakt Dasan NAAL Tusi Desh Bhakt Ni Ban Jande.. Odey Lai Kam Karna Penda..



✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/bSCHcN8yzQ — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) January 3, 2021

Earlier, Diljit had urged the media to show the truth of the farmers' protests. After addressing the crowd in Punjabi, Diljit said, "Show the reality. There is no khoon-kharaba (bloodshed) I want to urge the government to accept the demand of farmers. I would also like to urge the media to support us, these farmers are sitting peacefully with their demands, please show that and support us.".

Workwise, before making his presence felt in Hindi cinema Diljit was best known for his role in Punjabi films and music industry. He was last seen in Abhishek Sharma's Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

