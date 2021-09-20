Diljit Dosanjh Takes Jibe At Bollywood Superstars; 'I Am Not Crazy About Anybody'

In his recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh spoke about his music career and said that he does not give much importance to his Bollywood career. He also took a sly jibe at Bollywood superstars and said that he is not crazy about anybody from the film industry. "Superstar honge apne ghar pe," said Diljit.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the Good Newwz actor told Film Companion, "I have no desire of becoming a Bollywood star. I love music, and without anybody's say, I can make my music. No superstar can tell me that this music won't work, or that someone else's song would work better, none of this works on me."

He further stated that Punjabi artists are independent, and that is great freedom to have, because nobody can stop them from making music. Speaking about himself, Diljit said that he will keep making music for as long as he wants to, and for as long as God allows him to.

"And I don't give a d*mn about getting work in Bollywood," said Diljit.

During the same conversation, when Diljit was asked if he had a good experience in Bollywood, Diljit said that if he speaks up about it, it'll become a big deal.

"It's better to stay away from all this. Your eyes reveal everything. It isn't necessary to use words. And filmmaking is the kind of medium where it isn't necessary that you get lines. You have your face and your expressions and your eyes, which reveal everything. I'm not crazy about anybody; no actor, no director, nobody. They can be superstars in their own homes," said the Udta Punjab actor.