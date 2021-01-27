DDLJ’s Occupancy Of 200 To 300 People Is Solely ‘Saving’ Maratha Mandir, Says Executive Director

The Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge which was helmed by Aditya Chopra is one of the most memorable movies of Indian cinema. The 1995 film is still loved by die-hard romantics and has been screening in the Mumbai theatre, Maratha Mandir for the last 25 years. However, due to the pandemic situation, the film was temporarily stopped screening due to the shutting down of theatres but the theatre went on to resume the screening of the film from November 2020. Now the executive director of Maratha Mandir has revealed how it is only the cult film which is being the saving grace of the theatre.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has seen its fans flocking to the theatres once again to relive the love saga of Raj and Simran. The executive director of G7 Multiplex and Maratha Mandir, Manoj Desai has revealed in an interview with Pinkvilla that the film gets occupancy of 200 to 300 people every day even on the morning shows. He added that no other shows of other films are fetching them audience so the occupancy of DDLJ is the only saving grace of the theatre.

Desai also hinted that they are adapting to all the necessary precautions and are making the audience sit on alternate seats. He went on to say that the crowd is even better on the weekends. However, he also revealed that the business of Maratha Mandir has improved slightly after the release of Master starring Vijay Thalapathy and Vijay Sethupathi. Talking about the film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge also completed 25 years in October last year. The makers and the cast could not celebrate the occasion due to the pandemic situation.

