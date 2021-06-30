Dino Morea On Mandira Bedi's Husband Raj Kaushal's Death: I Am At A Loss For Words

Mandira Bedi's husband and producer Raj Kaushal breathed his last after suffering a cardiac arrest on Wednesday (June 30, 2021). He was 49. The news of his sudden demise has come across as a huge shocker for his near and dear ones.

Actor Dino Morea who was launched in Bollywood by Kaushal with his 1999 film Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, told ETimes that he was supposed to meet Kaushal but couldn't since he was unwell.

Dino said, "This is so sad. I was supposed to meet him last week and I couldn't because I was not feeling well." The Raaz actor further continued, "It is sad that such a thing happened, he is so young and he had a heart attack this morning at 4:30. Just makes us wonder, we need to live life and live it every day. This is so sad, I am at a loss for words."

While speaking with the tabloid, Dino also shared his memories of working with Raj Kaushal in Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. He said, "Working with him was beautiful just beautiful, my first movie with him was fun and every time we met thereafter he has been such a jovial guy, always having a laugh, always talking about work, films and creating something new. I have great memories with Raj during from the shooting of our film. Very sad to hear about his demise."

Besides Dino Morea, many other celebrities like Neha Dhupia, Arshad Warsi, Manoj Bajpayee, Onir and others expressed their shock over Raj's sudden demise.

Neha Dhupia tweeted, "Raj, we took this picture to create more and more memories... can't believe you are nt with us anymore ... Mandira , my strong strong girl, I am at a loss of words. My heart belongs to Vir and Tara ❤️ ... I'm shaken up and in shock and disbelief as I write this , RIP Raj."

Raj , we took this picture to create more and more memories… can’t believe you are nt with us anymore … Mandira , my strong strong girl, I am at a loss of words. My heart belongs to Vir and Tara ❤️ … I’m shaken up and in shock and disbelief as I write this , RIP Raj pic.twitter.com/gC6zYQdazo — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) June 30, 2021

Arshad Warsi's tweet read, "Today I lost a very dear friend, my condolences to his family. Known Raj Kaushal, for years, done a film with him, enjoyed every minute of his company. I have never seen a frown on his face, he was always smiling, always there if you needed him...will miss you brother... RIP."

Today I lost a very dear friend, my condolences to his family. Known Raj Kaushal, for years, done a film with him, enjoyed every minute of his company. I have never seen a frown on his face, he was always smiling, always there if you needed him…will miss you brother… RIP. pic.twitter.com/5HpVNvxJ8r — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) June 30, 2021

"No news can be more shocking and tragic for us personally than loosing our dear friend and a fantastic human being Raj kaushal !! It will definitely take time to come to terms with this loss!! Rest in peace my friend 🙏," read Manoj Bajpayee's tweet.

No news can be more shocking and tragic for us personally than loosing our dear friend and a fantastic human being Raj kaushal !! It will definitely take time to come to terms with this loss!! Rest in peace my friend 🙏 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) June 30, 2021

Anupam Kher wrote, "Deeply saddened & shocked to know about the sudden demise of #RajKaushal! A friend, a film maker & a very positive man. Have some great memories of working with him & spending time with him few years back. Sorry dearest @mandybedi & family for your irreparable loss. 🙏#OmShanti."

Deeply saddened & shocked to know about the sudden demise of #RajKaushal! A friend, a film maker & a very positive man. Have some great memories of working with him & spending time with him few years back. Sorry dearest @mandybedi & family for your irreparable loss. 🙏#OmShanti pic.twitter.com/HrzULdJhYd — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 30, 2021

Onir took to his Twitter page and posted, "Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul."

Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul. pic.twitter.com/zAitFfYrS7 — অনির Onir اونیر ओनिर he/him (@IamOnir) June 30, 2021

