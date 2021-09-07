Dino Morea Says His Equation With Ex Girlfriend Bipasha Basu Had Never Changed; 'We Both Respect Each Other'

Dino Morea's relationship with his Raaz co-star Bipasha Basu often hit the headlines during their early days in Bollywood. However, the duo parted ways in 2002. Recently in a chat with a leading tabloid, the actor opened up on his equation with his former girlfriend.

The Aksar actor said that they never let their personal relationship come in between their work when they worked together in the 2002 film Gunaah post their breakup.

Dino told Hindustan Times, "My equation with Bipasha Basu from Raaz to Gunaah had not changed. I don't think it changed ever. Yes, we were dating when we were shooting Raaz. Then we were not dating during Gunaah. But, I think we were both professional actors and we both wanted to be professional on the sets and in the industry. So, we did not let our personal relationship come in between our work, we let that stay out of the work we did. I think we both handled everything very professionally."

Speaking about his current equation with Bipasha, Dino said that he and the actress respect each other and are still very friendly.

"My equation with her is still...I mean we both respect each other and we both are still friendly, very friendly. In fact, we don't talk as much but we talk every now and then and there are those cherished memories which were wonderful. So, the equation is great!," the tabloid quoted the actor as saying.

Dino Morea recently appeared in Nikhil Advani's historical web series The Empire in which he essayed the role of Uzbek ruler Shaybani Khan.

While the actor has been receiving rave reviews for his performance, there are a section of people who have been demanding a ban on this web series claiming that it glorifies Mughals.

Reacting to this criticism, Dino told the tabloid, "I took on this show and I took on the character (of Shaybani Khan), and not even once did I think there'd be any backlash for it. Firstly, this (the web series) is based on a book. Secondly, there is a lot of fiction. We are not saying it is a biopic of anyone. We are just creating a drama, we are just creating a saga, of an era 600 years ago, and a story that took place in another country Fergana, which is now Uzbekistan."

The actor said that he is unaffected by the brickbats and continued, "People who had an issue with the show after its release are actually those who have not even watched the show. The number of people who liked the show outnumbers those who have a problem with it. Moreover, we are not hurting anybody, nor are we glorifying anybody, unlike what people are saying. If you watch the show, you'd know what I mean. So, all this did not affect me, it still does not. The show is wonderfully done and people are loving it. So, I am more excited than being worried about anything at all."

Dino told the leading daily that one cannot base their life on the opinions of trolls as they don't pay your bills and added, "Yes, we do live in an era where everybody has a phone and everybody who has a phone has an opinion. And there are trolls. I keep repeating this. The trolls do not pay your bills. You cannot base your life on their opinions. You base your life, and you live your life on your terms. Your opinion matters, and the opinions of the people closest to you matter. Nobody else's opinion matters."