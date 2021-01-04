Director Ali Abbas Zafar Ties The Knot; Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover & Others Pour In Best Wishes

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar tied the knot in an intimate ceremony possibly over the weekend. The director, who is best known for Salman Khan-starrer films like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat, shared the news with his fans on Instagram.

In the heartwarming Instagram post, Ali shared a picture where he can be seen holding his wife's hand during their wedding ceremony. The couple can be spotted in beautiful traditional outfits, with trees and the bright sun shining in the background.

The director didn't share any more details about the wedding or revealed his wife's name. The simple caption read, "Bismillah ❤️" Fans are hoping, Zafar will share more beautiful moments from their ceremony soon.

Well, the post soon caught the attention of netizens and best wishes poured in from all around the country. Bollywood stars also shared congratulatory messages in the comments section. Katrina Kaif, who has been working with Zafar for years and shares a great bond with him, dropped a sweet comment and wrote, "Congratulations to u both ❤️"

Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif also took to the post and wrote, "Congratulations you guys❤️?￰ﾟﾒﾛ" Comedian Sunil Grover, who has worked with Ali in Bharat, shared his excitement with the comment, "Congratulationssssssssss!!!!"

Meanwhile, Ali is all set to make his OTT debut with Amazon Prime Video original Tandav. The awaited political drama features Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii and Hiten Tejwani.

After Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat, Ali will be reuniting once again with Katrina for a superhero action film. According to reports, besides writing and directing, Zafar will also be co-producing it with Ronnie Screwvala.

ALSO READ: Ali Abbas Zafar Reveals Katrina Kaif Has Begun Prepping For The Superhero Films

ALSO READ: 3 Years Of Tiger Zinda Hai: Ali Abbas Zafar Recalls Salman Khan's Reaction When He Heard The Film's Title