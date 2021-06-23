Director Rahul Dholakia On Dropping Out Of Shabaash Mithu: Covid Messed Up Everyone's Schedules

Taapsee Pannu's upcoming biopic on the life of the captain of the Indian women's cricket team Mithali Raj titled Shabaash Mithu, recently hit the news when rumours surfaced that the film's director Rahul Dholakia has been replaced by Srijit Mukherji.

Soon, the Raees director took to his Twitter page to confirm these reports with an official statement. He revealed that he will no longer be a part of the Shabaash Mithu team due to scheduling issues. He also wished luck to Srijit who will be taking the directorial baton from him.

Rahul wrote, "There are some films which you know you have to do. Shabaash Mithu was that film. When I read the script I was certain, this film I had to do; that was almost a year and a half ago - unfortunately I have to end the journey that started in November 2019. I won't be directing the fabulous script written by Priya Aven, and conceived by Ajit Andhare."

An emotional Rahul further continued, "I have so many fond memories attached to this film that I can't help but get emotional when I write this note. This film was always about passion - The passion of Mithali Raj, the greatest Indian woman cricketer ever, and her story which we were trying to tell. The passion of a studio head like Ajit Andhare who sat with us on all discussions- in covid, in lockdowns; at all times- the passion of a writer like Priya who worked very hard to strike the balance between emotion and cricket; the passion of Taapsee; who learnt to play cricket so well, that it was a delight shooting with her - the passion of every team member, actor, player who was trying to help us achieve this dream."

"Unfortunately I won't be part of the dream, but I am and will always be there for them to realize their dream. Covid messed up everyone's schedules, mine was no different. Ajit has a vision, and a plan for the film and the way to release it. I wish him and the team the very best for it. Thank you. Best wishes, Rahul Dholakia," he signed off his statement.

Meanwhile, Srijit Mukherji is excited to come on board for this project and said in a press statement, "Being a cricket buff and researcher, Mithali's tale has always been an inspiration to me. I was excited since I had first heard of this film being made and now that I am a part of it I look forward to kickstart the journey to bring this exhilarating story to the silver screen soon."

Srijit's last Bollywood project was Vidya Balan-starrer Begum Jaan in 2017.

Taapsee Pannu-starrer Shabaash Mithu went on floors in April this year. However, the shooting had to be halt owing to the pandemic. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the movie.