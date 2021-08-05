Discovery+ Announces Star-Studded Content Line-Up Featuring Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday & Others

True to its promise of presenting full of life, extensive, unexpectedly entertaining, and wholesome content to its audience, discovery+ announces yet another exciting slate of brand-new originals along with returns of its super successful franchises Star VS Food & Mission Frontline.

Buoyed by the overwhelming response to season 1 of Star vs Food, Season 2 of the franchise produced by Endemol India ensures double the fun, entertainment, and cooking. Star vs Food S2 in collaboration with Korea Tourism will feature some of the biggest names in the business like Ananya Panday, Anil Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Badshah and other top prominent personalities. Watch this space for more as these celebs up their cooking game in a bid to impress their friends and families.

Audiences will also be treated to youth icon Sara Ali Khan in a never seen before avatar as the super successful franchise of Mission Frontline returns in August. 'Say Yes to the Dress', one of the biggest American reality television series is going to be adapted for the Indian audience, giving Indian brides a once in a lifetime opportunity as they search for their perfect wedding dress. The online auditions for this have already begun and the response has been phenomenal! The show produced by ABP Studios, gives the audience an exceptional chance to experience the glitz and glamour of it all, as celebrated stylists try to get the brides say "yes" to the elusive dress, whilst making it an intimate, poignant, and memorable experience for the audiences.

And that's not all, the brand-new discovery+ original series 'Money Mafia', produced by Chandra Talkies, promises to get upfront, close and real, while documenting India's biggest scams. Launching on 4th August, the series is an in-depth look at some of the biggest financial scams the country has ever seen from the perspective of the victims and the preparators.

Speaking on the announcement of the new content line up Megha Tata, Managing Director- South Asia, Discovery Inc said, "Our upcoming content slate demonstrates our constant determination of bringing original, full of life, bold and unexpected stories to our audience. By on-boarding personalities from different walks of life like Sports, Bollywood, music and comedy among others, we have made a conscious effort at expanding our reach and engaging with a new set of audience. We aim at using our platform as a medium to connect people through the art of storytelling and the line-up ranging from documentary to reality TV has something for every generation to enjoy, further strengthening our Family, Facts & Fun premise."

Talking about his experience of being on the show, Anil Kapoor said, "Despite my undeniable love for food, it is no secret that my expertise lies at eating and not cooking. Being blessed with excellent culinary artists in my home and family, I have never had to enter the kitchen to prepare a meal for myself. Star vs Food S2 set me up against a challenge of cooking a scrumptious meal for my loved ones and I must say, this was a much more daunting task than acting. Undoubtedly, it has been an exhilarating experience and I can't wait to make my family proud with this new notch in my belt."

Endemol Shine India CEO, Abhishek Rege said, "We at Endemol Shine India are delighted to collaborate with discovery+ for yet another season of Star vs Food. The announcement of a season 2 within a 6-month span of the first season is a testament to the success of season one. We look forward to yet another delectable season full of fun, flavour and food."

Banijay Asia Founder & CEO, Deepak Dhar said, "Content consumption patterns have changed drastically in the last 2 years. People are consuming content faster and need more if they like a certain genre. With a plethora of content available to view on OTT platforms, it is immensely challenging, yet potentially lucrative for us to create stories that resonate with the audience. Our partnership with discovery+ gives us the freedom to work on different concepts as the brand is not limited to one genre. With our next special Mission Frontline with Sara Ali Khan, we have taken our relationship with Discovery to the next level after Into The Wild with Bear Grylls. We are confident that this show will deliver a special message we want to convey to our target audience and inspire them."

Moreover, to commemorate the month of Independence and celebrate the patriot within every Indian, discovery+ has a specially curated watchlist including 'Special Operations: India', 'Little Singham Desh ka Sipahi Blockbuster', 'India: 70 Wonders', 'India Marvels and Mysteries' amongst others. In addition to these the viewers will also have access to titles like 'Surviving R. Kelly', 'Could I Live There', 'MasterChef Canada', 'Matilda & The Ramsay Bunch' amongst others to tick boredom off your list.