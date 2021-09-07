Disha Case: Complaint Filed Against Akshay, Salman, Ajay And Others For Revealing Rape Victim's Name

In 2019, the nation was shaken to its core when a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was gang-raped and murdered by four men in the outskirts of Hyderabad. The brutal crime had sparked massive outrage in several parts of the country. Many celebrities had taken to their respective social media handles to condemn this heinous act.

Now as per a report in ETimes, a complaint has been registered against some top Bollywood and Tollywood stars for revealing the real name of the rape victim in their tweets and posts on their social media.

The report stated that a Delhi-based lawyer Gaurav Gulati has filed a case against 38 celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Anupam Kher, Maharaja Ravi Teja, Rakul Preet Singh, Allu Sirish, Charmme Kaur, and other stars for mentioning the victim's name in their posts.

For the unversed, it is forbidden to use a rape victim's name on any public platform or media.

Gulati's complaint has been filed under under IPC section 228 A. He has also registered a petition in Tees Hazari Court, alleging that these celebrities were not being responsible citizens. The lawyer has reportedly sought an immediate arrest of all these celebrities, alleging that they have shown no social responsibility while maintaining the privacy of the victim.