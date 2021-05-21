Disha Patani On How OTT Has Come To Rescue Amid COVID: This Medium Is Keeping Entertainment Industry Running

In the last few years, many big names from Bollywood like Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sushmita Sen and others have forayed in the digital space and impressed the audience with their work. As the country continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, many filmmakers are having a direct-to-digital release for their movies; some of them featuring big stars. In short, OTT is the new cool!

Actress Disha Patani who is yet to explore the digital platform, recently got a hint of this medium when her recent release, Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which got a pay-per-view release on streaming platforms.

While speaking with ETimes, Disha said that she was looking forward to a grand release for her film. However, she is grateful that her movie managed to release considering the current COVID-19 scenario in the country.

The Malang actress was quoted as saying, "I was looking forward to a grand release of Radhe, just like we used to have on normal days. After much hardwork of making the film one does look forward to the elaborate promotions and a festive release. However, in times like these, it feels great that your film has even released."

Talking about how the digital medium has been a saviour in these tough times, Disha added, "Today things are uncertain. Time has come to a standstill and nobody knows what's going to happen next. In such a scenario, OTT has come to the rescue. This medium is keeping the entertainment industry running as it is giving jobs to people."

The actress said that although she is a bit disappointed that today people cannot step out to watch movies in cinema halls and enjoy the community viewing experience over popcorns and cold drinks, due to COVID-19 restrictions, she feels good that people can at least get entertained in the confines of their homes because of OTT.

"What's most important is the fact that people are feeling safe while getting entertained at home thanks to the web," ETimes quoted her as saying.

Speaking about Disha Patani's upcoming projects, the actress will next be seen in Ekta Kapoor's crackling comedy KTina and Mohit Suri's thriller Ek Villain Returns alongside John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.