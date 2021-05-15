Disha Patani Is All Praises For Doctors Grooving To Her Radhe Track Seeti Maar

In this COVID-19 second wave crisis, it is not a hidden fact that the doctors are essaying the role of one of the main frontline workers. Not only this, but they are also winning the hearts of the people by unwinding and spreading some positivity by often sharing some dance videos of themselves between work. Recently doctors of the Orthopedic Department at the KIMS hospital grooved to the song Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer track 'Seeti Maar' from the movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Disha was also quick to react to the same.

Disha caught sight of the video of the doctors dancing to 'Seeti Maar' after one of her fan clubs shared the same. The actress shared the video on her Instagram story and captioned it stating "Our Real Heroes" along with a red heart emoji. Take a look at the post shared by the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress.

Disha is currently basking on the success of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Her performance and chemistry with Salman have been much appreciated by the masses. Earlier in a media interaction, the actress had revealed that she was initially intimidated by the megastar while shooting for the same.

Disha revealed that she felt so as she was working with the biggest star in the country. However, the actress soon realised that the actor is very chilled on the sets and later on, had fun while working together on the film. The Baaghi 2 actress further revealed to ETimes stating, "At first I was intimidated by him, I was working with the biggest star of the country but, as the shoot started and we were on the sets for a couple of days, I realised that he is very easy-going. Salman is very chilled on the set, we have so much fun being together. He is very humble and a very giving actor."

The actress also revealed how she was roped in for the movie. To this, Disha Patani said, "I got a call from SKF (Salman Khan Films) and they asked me if I would like to do a film with them. I went to Sohail sir's office and Prabhu sir was there, he gave me a small narration and that's how it started. I was on board, I loved it."