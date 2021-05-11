Disha Patani Reveals Why She Was Intimidated By Salman Khan During Initial Days Of Radhe Shoot

After Ali Abbas Zafar's 2019 film Bharat, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen sharing screen space with Disha Patani again in Prabhu Deva's upcoming action thriller Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Reportedly, the actress essays the role of Diya, a headstrong girl with a 'soft heart' in the movie.

Recently, in a tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Disha admitted that she was intimidated by Salman when she initially began shooting for the film as she was working with the biggest star of the country. However, she soon realised that the actor is very chilled on the sets and later on, had fun while working together on the film.

Disha told ETimes, "At first I was intimidated by him, I was working with the biggest star of the country but, as shoot started and we were on the sets for a couple of days, I realised that he is very easy-going. Salman is very chilled on the set, we have so much fun being together. He is very humble and a very giving actor."

She also opened up about how she bagged Radhe and said, "I got a call from SKF (Salman Khan Films) and they asked me if I would like to do a film with them. I went to Sohail sir's office and Prabhu sir was there, he gave me a small narration and that's how it started. I was on board, I loved it."

On being asked the one thing that she learnt from the superstar, the Malang actress revealed, "I didn't really learn, but I really admire his swag. He has this incredible style when he dances and he doesn't need to do much. Even if he is just standing there, the scene is happening, the aura around him, the swag is so incredible that you can't really focus on anything else." Well, we totally agree with you Disha on this one!

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has Salman Khan playing the role of an undercover cop who is on a mission while Randeep Hooda essays his nemesis. The film also stars Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The mass entertainer start streaming on ZEEPlex and DTH platforms on May 13.