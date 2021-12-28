Disha Patani: It Was Never My Dream To Become An Actor; I Wanted To Be An Air Force Pilot

In her recent tete-a-tete with Harper's Bazaar India, actress Disha Patani said that she never wanted to become an actor, as it was her dream to become an Air Force pilot.

Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Gets Disha Patani And Raashii Khanna On Board

She said, "Funnily, it was never my dream to become an actor. I wanted to be an Air Force pilot and was pursuing engineering. During college in Lucknow, one of my friends told me about a modelling contest that took all the winners to Mumbai. And who didn't want to travel to Mumbai? I applied and ended up winning [in 2013]... From there, I was spotted by an agency, but since I couldn't fulfil my college's minimum attendance requirement while modelling, I decided to continue walking the ramp... It allowed me to be independent, earn for myself, and not rely on my family."

She also opened up about herself and said that even though she is an actress, she is still an introvert. She said that she didn't have many friends when she was a child, because she was too shy to even have a conversation. She further added that she is still the same person, but much more confident.

"It's hard for people to imagine that those in the film industry, which is otherwise so loud and boisterous, could be introverted. But being an actor doesn't mean one has to socialise all the time. It is important to be yourself and do what makes you feel comfortable and is right for you. I suppose I'm just your regular girl next-door," added the Baaghi 2 actress.

Disha Patani Says Yodha Was An Immediate Yes For Her; 'It's Exactly What I Was Looking For'

With respect to work, Disha was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan. She is currently busy with the shooting of Yodha, which also stars Siddharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna.