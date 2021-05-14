Disha Patani Thanks Fans For Showering Love On Her Latest Release Radhe

It's a double bonanza for Disha Patani today, as the actress celebrates Eid today (May 14, 2021), as well as the success of her latest film, Salman Khan-starrer Radhe.

Taking to her Instagram story, Disha put up a message for her fans which read, "Eid Mubarak everyone, hope everyone's safe and healthy. Thank you so much for showering your love on Radhe✨✨"

In the movie, Disha has wooed the audience with her hot and charming looks and her sizzling chemistry with Salman Khan. Both her songs from the movie, 'Seeti Maar' and 'Zoom Zoom' have emerged as the top chartbusters.

The actress' fashion game in the movie is on point, like always and has managed to floor the viewers.

Riding high on the success of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Disha also has Ek Villain 2 in the pipeline.