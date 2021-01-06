Disha Patani To Play Jackie Shroff's Sister In Salman Khan's Radhe: Report

Disha Patani Is Rumoured To Be Dating Jackie Shroff's Son Tiger Shroff

"In Bharat, they did not get a chance to share the screen but now in Radhe- The Most Wanted Bhai, they will be seen in multiple scenes in the action film, playing the role of an elder brother and younger sister," a source told the portal. The makers are yet to confirm any details about the film's story and characters.

Radhe Will Be Disha's Second Film With Salman Khan

Last week, reports emerged that Radhe will see a digital release. It claimed that Salman Khan had sold the digital, theatrical (India plus overseas) and music rights of the action thriller to Zee Studios for an unprecedented amount of Rs 230 crore.

Radhe Will Release In May 2021

Calling it the biggest deal amid the pandemic, the source told Bollywood Hungama, "They have been discussing the possibility of collaboration all through the lockdown and the deal was finally cracked early in December. It's a reasonable deal that has led to a table profit for Salman whereas Zee too, doesn't have much risk involved given that Salman's films command a great return value in terms of digital and satellite viewing side by side music streaming on various platforms."

However, new reports have claimed that the Prabhu Dheva directorial will see a theatrical release in May 2021.