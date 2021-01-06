Disha Patani To Play Jackie Shroff's Sister In Salman Khan's Radhe: Report
Disha Patani is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film alongside Salman Khan. Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai will most likely be Salman's 2021 Eid release, the film also stars Randeep Hooda, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Not much is known about the film's story but a recent report has revealed some character details.
Radhe will be Disha's second film with Salman Khan as well as Jackie Shroff after appearing in a small role in 2019 release Bharat. A source revealed to the Hindustan Times that Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff will be seen portraying the role of siblings in Radhe.
Disha Patani Is Rumoured To Be Dating Jackie Shroff's Son Tiger Shroff
"In Bharat, they did not get a chance to share the screen but now in Radhe- The Most Wanted Bhai, they will be seen in multiple scenes in the action film, playing the role of an elder brother and younger sister," a source told the portal. The makers are yet to confirm any details about the film's story and characters.
Radhe Will Be Disha's Second Film With Salman Khan
Last week, reports emerged that Radhe will see a digital release. It claimed that Salman Khan had sold the digital, theatrical (India plus overseas) and music rights of the action thriller to Zee Studios for an unprecedented amount of Rs 230 crore.
Radhe Will Release In May 2021
Calling it the biggest deal amid the pandemic, the source told Bollywood Hungama, "They have been discussing the possibility of collaboration all through the lockdown and the deal was finally cracked early in December. It's a reasonable deal that has led to a table profit for Salman whereas Zee too, doesn't have much risk involved given that Salman's films command a great return value in terms of digital and satellite viewing side by side music streaming on various platforms."
However, new reports have claimed that the Prabhu Dheva directorial will see a theatrical release in May 2021.
