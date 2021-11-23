Diveyaa Dwivedi Says She Strongly Believes In Karma

Diveyaa Dwivedi is a Bollywood film versitale actress, model, lifestyle and fashion influencer. On screen, she is known as Diveyaa Dwivedi and her real name is Rekha Kumari Dwivedi. She initially wet her feet in the entertainment world by sneaking in to a local radio station and convincing the station manager that she had been billed to read her poetry live alongside some other local senior poets. The manager was so impressed by her zeal that he let her do it and, it was not long after this that she set aside her dream of being a doctor to pursue a career in Indian film and television.

Diveyaa has acted in films in several languages including Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telegu, Kanada, Gujarati, Marathi, and her native dialect Bhojpuri. She has also been a vocal critic of the Bhojpuri film industry in particular for the way in which it continues to portray Indian women. This has gained her somewhat of a reputation for being a figure who speaks clearly about the realities of being a women in a male dominated industry, and indeed a woman in India.

Having a particular interest in comedy, in 2009, Diveyaa took part in an experimental Internet television series called Jai Hindi, which adopted a format similar to several US late night talk shows.

Despite what appeared to some to be the overtly liberal and sexual nature of her segment the jokes employ double-speak as form of veiled criticism directed towards India's laughable lazy and corrupt political system as well as India's prevailing misogynistic culture. For this she again came under some criticism to which she has consistently answered by clarifying the difference between the two Savitas, and her own personal life.

After getting married still Diveyaa continues to maintain a busy schedule of smaller film roles and appearances in noteworthy television serials in india. As a passionate actor, comedian, and singer she has no intention of pumping the brakes on her career.

While talking with diveyaa about her upcoming work projects she told this days she is very busy doing shoots for web series projects which will be going on air in April 2022 year further she added soon she will be hosting some exciting travel shows on reputed international TV channels.

Diveyaa Dwivedi is strong believer in karma.