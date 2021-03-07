Divya Dutta On Returning To Set After A Long Time: As An Actor, We Can't Have Our Masks On

Actress Divya Dutta is quite thrilled to return to set after a long time. Interestingly, 2021 is going to be a busy year for her, and she is happily looking forward to it. Apart from a web show and a Punjabi film, Divya will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad.

"That's how I would like it. It's nice when you are working with such directors. I think one truly counts their blessings when they are back on set," said Divya, while speaking to a leading daily.

Sharing her experience about returning to film set after a long time with the leading daily, the Veer-Zaara actress said, "As an actor, we can't have our masks on, everyone else has to make sure they are masked up. You are in a bio bubble, which is a new term I have realised, you feel a tinge of normalcy in the limited area you are in. The hustle bustle of the set is so cherished, I can't tell you. To go back on set after so many months and absorb that normalcy is amazing."

Divya also asserted that she was acting like a happy child when she faced the camera after a long gap. She said that after such abnormal circumstances, to go back to a little bit of normalcy, felt amazing to her. She further added that she realised how much we all have taken nature for granted.

"Abhi aisa lagta hai not just me, everyone around me is cherishing it a lot more, there is a lot more bonding," averred Dutta.

