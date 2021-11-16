Divya Khosla Kumar Says A Woman's Marital Status Doesn't Determine Her Career Anymore

Divya Khosla Kumar made her acting debut with Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo in 2004. After 17 years, the actress is all set to face the camera again for Milap Zaveri's Satyameva Jayate 2 in which she is paired opposite John Abraham. In his recent interview with a leading daily, the actress spoke about her acting comeback.

Divya told Hindustan Times that it's great time to be a female actor in the film industry as some amazing roles are being written for them. She also pointed out that the perception that one's marital status determines the course of their career no longer holds true and that the successful careers of actresses like Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor are a testament to that.

Divya Khosla Kumar Says She Can't Comment On Her Craft But Milap Zaveri Is Happy With Her Performance

"This is a great time to be a female actor in the industry. Some amazing roles are being written." According to her, female artistes witnessing a dearth of acting offers post their marriage is passé. "We have moved beyond the perception that one's marital status determines the course of their career. The success that Deepika (Padukone) and Kareena (Kapoor Khan) have achieved is a testament to that. We've left the 90s behind and thankfully so," the actress told the tabloid.

Speaking about her upcoming film Satyameva Jayate 2, Divya said that she is more excited than nervous. She was quoted as saying, "I wasn't nervous on the first day of the shoot either. I never lost touch (with acting), because I did a few music videos where I acted. Being on a set gives a lot of creative satisfaction and I truly believe that I belong there. I would say that a set is my happy place."

The film has Divya essaying the role of a politician who is also a doting mother, adding that her character is that of a strong and empowered woman. She said, "Milap had briefed me that my character is to portray the strong and empowered woman of today's generation who maintains the ideal work-life balance and stands for what's right. I had studied several iconic films such as Aandhi (1975) to understand how to portray my role to the best of my ability. It, especially, was tough for me as I had to put on weight for my role. I'm so glad to have got this chance to showcase a new side of me."

Besides acting, Divya has also helmed films like Yaariyan and Sanam Re but the actress has no plans of directing herself in a film.

Explaining the reason behind the same, she said, "My headspace, as a director, is very different. (As an actor) I've never seen myself as a part of the world that I envision as a filmmaker. Hats off to Ajay Devgn, Farhan Akhtar and Aamir Khan, who have directed themselves. It's a very difficult job and it's extremely strenuous."

Satyameva Jayate 2 is slated to release on November 25, 2021.