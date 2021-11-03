Diwali 2021 Special: Sooryavanshi, Eternals, Love Hard & More To Watch With Family This Festive Weekend

The most-awaited festive season is here and with vaccination drives in full force, after careful consideration, many public places have opened up for visitors. This year, the Diwali festival has also brought a long weekend with it. With theatres reopened across the nation, one can enjoy some action on the big screen with friends, siblings, and family. You can also ring in the festivities together from the safety of your home. If you are confused, and thinking about what to watch, here are 5 shows and movies that you can enjoy watching with your family this long weekend.

Sooryavanshi

Rohit Shetty's film has been one of the biggest releases this year. Starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, the film was set to release in 2020 but had to be pushed back due to the pandemic. Now the film has a solo release for the Diwali weekend. The entertainer is set to bring you some action and adventure with family by your side.

Eternals

After Shang-Chi And the Legend of the Ten Rings, MCU is returning a new group of superheroes. Eternals follows Immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years. The family of superheroes reunite to battle the evil Deviants on earth once again. This is the perfect film for some family love, some saving and romance.

Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Abhimanyu Dassani and Sanya Malhotra-starrer is the best story you need this festival, as it will restore your faith in love and family. The film follows newlyweds who are forced to live apart due to unique job prospects as they struggle through hassles, hiccups and finally arise from their long-distance marriage.

Tryst with Destiny

Tryst with Destiny is an anthology following billionaire as he learns there is something money can't buy. Meanwhile, a lower-caste couple attempts to build a new life, and a corrupt city cop finds himself far outside of the law. Prashant Nair gives a look at contemporary India in the new series, bringing the outside world into your homes after a year-long pandemic.

Love Hard

With the holiday season going on, more family entertainers are set to release. Love Hard coming to Netflix this weekend, follows a girl visiting her boyfriend's family only to find out she has been catfished. On her journey to rediscover love, she finds what true love means to her. The film about rediscovering yourself could be the chill rom-com you need this weekend.