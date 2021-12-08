Renowned Artist DJ Axonn Creates Magic In Music Industry With His Musical Mixes

DJ Axonn, a popular name amongst the Indian music fanatics is rocking the electronic music scene in India. The music enthusiast is currently trending for his music beats and tunes that are making the audiences glued to the dance floor all night. The zealous artist never fails to pour every drop of his passion into every project that the Indian audiences live for. DJ Axonn, one of the most renowned DJs in the music industry, is releasing old-school music with his creativity through his progressive YouTube Channel.

Starting his career in the year 2010, the DJ has been treading on the path of success with his innovative music mixes on his YouTube channel. His originals and live sets effortlessly blend across House, Electro, and Techno, and his distinct understanding of dancefloors, moods, trends, and audiences introduces him to 65K followers on his YouTube account and over 20 million views on his awe-inspiring music mixes. The music influencer began his career as a club and a festival performer and soon with his determined efforts became the most talented DJ in the music industry.

Rajat Mahajan, also known as DJ Axonn's vibrant energy transcends onto some foot-tapping numbers which would force anyone to shake a leg. With a knack in music, he is coming up with a new original song 'Hile Tera Lakk' in collaboration with Indian Idol singer Tajinder Singh. From performing at several wedding functions to private parties all across the world, the DJ is setting the mood on fire by bringing extraordinary talent to the electronic music industry. In recent times, he will be traveling to Amritsar, Kolkata and Lonavala for the grand wedding. Apart from that, Thailand, Malaysia, Goa, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Guwahati, Amritsar,Dibrugarh, Silchar, and Dimapur are some of the states where the artist has taken the electronic music industry to a whole new level. Every month, the musician publishes a series titled 'Monthly Dose by DJ Axonn,' which includes old school to new age tunes that his followers eagerly anticipate.

Talking about his successful musical journey, Rajat Mahajan says, "Music is something that inspires me to become a better version of myself. Every morning I get up with the mission to produce magical compositions that can touch the hearts of people and make them feel rejuvenated. Producing old-school music to new-age tunes is what distinguishes my talent from other musical enthusiasts existing in the industry. I am grateful for the opportunities that paved the way for my growth in the music industry and I further also promise to produce music that soothes the soul and makes everyone feel refreshed."

From producing an aristocratic party with a classic ambiance or a hip fete with a nightclub vibe, his chameleon-like ability to adapt to any style is making him grab the attention of the masses. You can even hear his music on Spotify as he already has 45k+ followers listening to his beats.Blending and transforming both traditional and unexpected sounds, he has composed music that most artists won't ever comprehend. Music is embedded in DJ Axonn's blood and with his art of experimenting with various genres of music, he is acing the musical universe.