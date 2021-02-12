Dobaaraa: Taapsee Pannu And Anurag Kashyap Reunite For A New-Age Thriller; Read Details

Content Queen Ekta Kapoor and cinematic genius Anurag Kashyap, who have earlier jointly-produced path-breaking films namely, Udta Punjab and Lootera, have reunited for their new project, titled Dobaaraa. The movie stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, and Anurag will be directing the new-age thriller.

The makers today, released an intriguing teaser featuring both Taapsee and Anurag, giving us a glimpse of their upcoming film.

Watch the sneak-peek.

Interestingly, Dobaaraa will be produced by Cult Movies - a division under Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, along with Sunir Kheterpal's ATHENA and Gaurav Bose's The Vermillion World Production.

With Cult Movies, Ekta intends to carry forward the legacy of her previously successful and clutter breaking brand 'ALT Entertainment'. Alt which was the flag bearer of new-age cinema with films like Love Sex Aur Dhokha, The Dirty Picture, Shor In The City among others, eventually went onto becoming a successful digital brand in the last few years.

The rebranding of Alt Entertainment to Cult Movies ensures that the legacy of new age, avant-garde films continues as does its collaboration with acclaimed directors & storytellers.

Talking about the film and the collaboration, Ekta Kapoor shared, "I am thrilled that Anurag is directing the first film under Cult Movies, with Taapsee in the lead. Neither of them subscribe to the conventional and have always pushed boundaries when it comes to delivering different content. I can't wait for the world to see 2:12! "

Director Anurag Kashyap expressed, "Our vision with Dobaaraa is to bring a fresh, new story to the audience and I am very excited for it. This will be my third collaboration with Taapsee and this time the attempt is to bring an interesting new take on thrillers. After all, this is my first with Cult Movies".

Taapsee Pannu added, "This is going to be one of its kind thriller. I have been very lucky with thriller genre in my career so far and I always look forward to pushing the envelope under this genre. This is going to be unique more so because it's got someone like Anurag directing it and Ekta backing it. It's my second collaboration with Anurag after Manmarziyaan and Sunir after Badla so I know there are expectations riding on this. Also it's the first time I am working with a super woman like Ekta so it's going to be a memorable experience for sure."

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh shared, "Taking forward the great body of work and legacy of Alt Entertainment, Ekta and I are excited to bring 'Cult Movies', our commitment to bringing and promoting relevant, genre-bending stories. Dobaaraa is our first film under the re-branded banner and we are looking forward to working with Anurag and Taapsee. Cult aims at being a disruptor in the content space while working with a myriad of new age writers & directors."

Sunir Kheterpal concluded, "This is a special film with some special Collaborators. First one with Anurag and Ekta and second with Taapsee after hugely successful, Badla. Looking forward to a tremendous journey while producing this high concept thriller."

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu Doesn't Believe She Needs To Be A Part Of 'Big Films'; Says She Chooses To Do 'Good Stories'

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu Reveals Why She Never Wanted To Date Anyone From The Film Industry