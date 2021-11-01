Doctor G: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh's Film To Release On June 17, 2022

Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film Doctor G is set to release on June 17, 2022. The film marking the directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah in lead roles.

Junglee Pictures, the studio behind "Doctor G", announced the release date of the film on Instagram and shared a picture from the film. The caption read, "@ayushmannk, @rakulpreet and @shefalishahofficial are coming together for #DoctorG. So get ready to book your appointment for 17th June 2022 at a Cinema near you. #DoctorG releasing on 17th June 2022 in theatres."

The film also marks Ayushmann's third collaboration with Junglee Pictures after Bareily Ki Barfi (2017) and Badhaai Ho (2018). The film is reportedly set on campus is a comedy-drama starring Ayushmann in the role of a gynaecologist with Rakul and Shefali Shah.

While talking about the film, Anubhuti Kashyap said in a statement, "With the shoot of the movie wrapped up, we are now gearing up to get the movie ready for theatres. I am really happy to have got the opportunity to work with Ayushmann, Rakul, Shefali, Junglee and the entire team of 'Doctor G' who stood by me and that reflects on screen. It has been an enriching experience. I am really excited to bring the movie to audiences."

Doctor G is co-written by Anubhuti Kashyap, Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh and Saurabh Bharat, and will be releasing on the big screen in July 2022.

Notably, Khurrana has another film waiting for release. He will be seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui slated to release on December 10. Rakul Preet Singh will also be seen in Attack with John Abraham, scheduled for January 26, 2022.