Doctors Reprimand Sonu Sood Over His Tweet On COVID-19 Medicine; 'Don't Try To Teach Us How To Treat Patients'

Uh oh! While actor Sonu Sood is leaving no stone unturned in helping the people in need in these challenging times, his latest tweet has irked doctors across the nation and they were quick to reprimand the actor. It's known to all that India is not in a good state and is struggling with providing enough resources to the medical facilities so that they can deal with the second wave of COVID-19.

So, in the wake of unavailability of medicines in India, when Sonu Sood tweeted, "One simple question: When everyone knows a particular injection is not available anywhere,why does every doctor recommends that injection only? When the hospitals cannot get that medicine then how will a common man get? Why can't v use a substitute of that medicine & save a life?" his tweet received flak from many doctors on Twitter.

Doctors felt that Sonu who doesn't have enough knowledge related to medical field, should refrain from putting out such tweets that could lead to unnecessary dispute among the citizens of India.

Surgeon named Amit Thadani reacted to Sonu Sood's tweet strongly and replied, "We won't teach you acting. You don't try to teach us how to treat patients."

We won’t teach you acting. You don’t try to teach us how to treat patients. https://t.co/XQung1OoJo — Amit Thadhani (@amitsurg) May 19, 2021

Another doctor named Brajendra Singh replied to Sood's tweet, "3 questions answer in 1 line Sonu Sood - Hm doctor ne digree LUDO khel kr li h, app sb aa jao hospital me care k liye.

#easytotargetdoctors #shameonu jb emergency me jana ho to apni suv me petrol ki jgah desial se kam chalate ho petrol khatm hone per? @Sonusood"

Another doctor named Sushma Shallakaul also criticised Sood's tweet and replied, "That's y intelligent people like you don't become Doctors but actors. Substitutes are not available for every medicine, u need to get some reasonable grey matter in your skull."

It seems Sonu was quick to realise his mistake and put out another tweet wherein he wrote, "एक बात तो तय है डॉक्टर्स हैं, तो हम है."

Should we consider this tweet of Sonu as an apology to doctors who got offended by his recent tweet on unavailability of medicines?