Does Kangana Ranaut Want Shah Rukh Khan To Apologise Amid Aryan Khan's Drug Case? Her Instagram Story Hints So

Ever since superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan got arrested by NCB in an alleged drugs case, social media is inundated with netizens' opinions on the same. While some are coming out in support of Aryan and Shah Rukh Khan, others are trolling the father-son duo mercilessly. Amid all the hullabaloo around Aryan, many celebrities also stood in solidarity with Shah Rukh like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Raveena Tandon, Hansal Mehta, Pooja Bhatt, etc.

However, a while ago, actress Kangana Ranaut took a sly jibe at Shah Rukh Khan via her Instagram story, wherein she shared a post featuring Jackie Chan.

The post read, "Jackie Chan officially apologized when his son was arrested in a drug case in 2014! He said 'I'm ashamed of son's act, this is my failure and I will not intervene to protect him' and after this his son was jailed for 6 months and also apologized". Kangana shared this post on her Instagram page and wrote, "#justsaying"

We wonder if Kangana wants Shah Rukh Khan to follow Jackie Chan's footsteps and apologise to his fans.

On a related note, recently, Kangana also took a dig at Hrithik Roshan after he penned a note on his Instagram page to offer his support to Aryan.

She wrote, "Now all Mafia Pappu coming to Aaryan Khan's defence... We make mistakes but we mustn't glorify them... I trust this will give him perspective and also make him realise the consequences of his actions... Hopefully, it can evolve him and make him better and bigger. It's good not to gossip about someone when they are vulnerable but it's criminal to make them feel that they did no wrong."

While Kangana didn't mention Hrithik's name, but it was pretty evident that her post was an attack at Hrithik.