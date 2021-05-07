Dostana 2: Is Janhvi Kapoor The Real Reason For Kartik Aaryan's Fall Out With Karan Johar?

There has been much speculation about the reason behind Kartik Aaryan opting out of Karan Johar's Dostana 2. While reports claimed the fall out was due to scheduling issues and remuneration negotiation, now it's been said that Janhvi Kapoor is the real reason behind the big rift.

According to ETimes, even before there were scheduling issues for filming Dostana 2, Kartik had a fall out with Jhanvi Kapoor. The portal reported, Janhvi and Kartik's friendship ended sometime in January 2021, which allegedly led to Kartik procrastinating on the filming dates. According to the source, the shoot kept getting delayed as Janhvi had completely stopped communicating with Kartik and the actor was upset about it.

The source added that Kartik even reached out to director Collin D'Cunha and told him that he should rather make something else, other than Dostana 2. Soon after, Kartik agreed to return to the film but only if the makers drop Janhvi.

The report claimed, Kartik even agreed to re-negotiate the fees for Dostana 2 if Karan would make another film with him. It was after this that filmmaker Karan Johar decided to drop Kartik. Kartik has already shot for some part of the film, which will have to be re-shot with the new actor, however, Karan was ready to bear the expenses and decided to outs Kartik instead.

The makers are yet to come to a decision on who will take on Kartik's role, meanwhile big names from Akshay Kumar to new talent like Siddhant Chaturvedi have been mentioned in reports. Karan Johar reportedly is very adamant to cast an outsider as Kartik's replacement in hopes that the film will not be trolled in the name of nepotism.