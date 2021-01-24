'Dulha' Varun Dhawan Chills With His Squad In Alibaug At His Wedding Festivities

One of Bollywood's most eligible bachelors Varun Dhawan, is all set to get hitched to his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal at Alibaug's luxurious resort The Mansion House, today. The lovebirds will be tying the knot as per Hindu rituals in the presence of their family members and a few close friends.

Varun-Natasha's wedding is going to be a low-key affair owing to the guidelines because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their sangeet and mehendi ceremony took place on Saturday. Ahead of the wedding festivities, the Coolie No. 1 actor was seen chilling with his squad.

Meet The Happy Groom In the picture which is going viral on social media, Varun Dhawan, clad in a cream coloured kurta and pyjama, is seen posing with his gang of boys. Selfie Tales Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra and filmmaker Kunal Kohli squeeze into a frame for a selfie. Mehendi Artiste Veena Nagda Poses For A Picture We also came across a picture of mehendi artiste Veena Nagda with her team members at Varun-Natasha's mehendi ceremony.

If the latest buzz is to be believed, Varun and Natasha will be taking wedding vows at 12.30 pm today.

Earlier, while speaking with Pinkvilla, Varun's uncle, actor Anil Dhawan had revealed that Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding was planned for an earlier date but it had to be cancelled owing to the pandemic. "We are just doing the rituals among our families and not doing any bing bang," he was quoted as saying by an entertainment portal.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan's Bachelor Party: Actor Had A Blast With Shashank Khaitan And Other Pals

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Sangeet: Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor And Janhvi Kapoor Are Expected To Perform