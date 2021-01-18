Dulquer Salmaan To Team Up With R Balki For A Thriller: Report

Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan made his debut in the Hindi film industry with Irrfan Khan-Mithila Palkar starrer Karwaan in 2018. Next, he shared screen space with Sonam Kapoor in Abhishek Sharma's The Zoya Factor in 2019. Sadly, the film turned out to be a box office disappointment.

Now, if the latest buzz is to be believed, Dulquer Salmaan is now all set to team up with R Balki for an edge-of-the seat thriller. As per a report in Pinkvilla, this film which marks the actor's first collaboration with R Balki, is scheduled to hit the shooting floors in the first quarter of 2021.

A source close to the development told the entertainment portal, "He (Balki) had been toying with the idea of making a thriller for a while now and the lockdown gave him the time to explore that space on paper. He worked on the idea and developed it into a full-fledged screenplay. Given the way his script shaped up, Balki and his team felt that Dulquer Salmaan would fit the bill and be apt for the protagonist's part in the film."

Reportedly, the film will have multiple mysterious characters with Dulquer being the central one. Meanwhile, the makers are yet to finalize the leading lady for this thriller.

"The female lead and other actors of the film will be locked soon, and a formal announcement is on the way," the portal quoted the source as saying. The report also stated that why Balki is one of the key producers of this thriller, a studio is expected to come on board as well.

R Balki had last directed Akshay Kumar's social drama Pad Man in 2018. The film was inspired by the the life of social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu worked towards providing cost-effective and hygienic sanitary napkins to the women in the rural areas. The film even bagged the Best Film on Other Social Issues at the 66th National Film Awards.

