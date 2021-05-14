Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut And Other Stars Wish Eid Mubarak To Fans

This year, the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr is low-key owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. However, that hasn't stopped people from spreading love and warmth on social media with their heartfelt posts.

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Dia Mirza and others took to their respective social media pages to wish fans Eid Mubarak. Here's what some of them wrote.

Shahid Kapoor shared a selfie in which he is looking his handsome best and wrote, "Eid Mubarak 🌙 Mubarak 💕."

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram story to wish fans and wrote, "Eid Mubarak to all."

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter page and wrote, "#EidMubarak to all. May God grant good health and peace, and ease the suffering of everyone across the world."

#EidMubarak to all. May God grant good health and peace, and ease the suffering of everyone across the world. #StaySafe — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 13, 2021

Anil Kapoor dedicated a soulful poem on the occasion of Eid and wrote, "For the praying and the ones who can't anymore. For the ones who need prayers a little more than most others in these tough times. For whom there is none left to pray for or with. This Eid, we do. For all of you.- source credit @thehistoryartchives."

For the praying and the ones who can’t anymore. For the ones who need prayers a little more than most others in these tough times. For whom there is none left to pray for or with. This Eid, we do. For all of you.



- source credit @thehistoryartchiveshttps://t.co/McibnDsaCJ — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 13, 2021

Daisy Shah posted on her Instagram page, "Eid Mubarak 🌙💚🤲 May the gift of Faith, The blessing of Hope, N Peace & Love of Allah always be with us."

Pooja Bhatt shared her famous song 'Gali Mein Aaj Chand' from Zakhm to wish fans on Eid. She captioned it as, "#chandraatmubarak🌙 #eidmubarak #eidulfitr #eidulfitr2021 #galimeinaajchandnikla #zakhm #1998."

Huma Qureshi shared a monochrome picture in which she is dressed in an ethnic outfit and wrote, "Chand Mubarak 🌙 May allah bless us all , keep us safe , our families together , parents and siblings in good health , food to eat and share , a roof over our heads , mental peace and strength to overcome these times #chandmubarak #eidmubarak #humaqureshi #blessed."

"Eid Mubarak. ThankU so much, for including all of us in your prayers while fasting!! N for helping humanity thru these difficult times with D graceful contribution of your Zakat. May this auspicious day usher in better times, filled with healing, good health & peace!!,"read Sushmita Sen's tweet.

Eid Mubarak 🤗❤️😇

ThankU so much, for including all of us in your prayers while fasting!! N for helping humanity thru these difficult times with D graceful contribution of your Zakat.🙏

May this auspicious day usher in better times, filled with healing, good health & peace!!🤗 pic.twitter.com/YYozQCLtRU — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) May 13, 2021

Saqib Salem shared some drone shots of mosques to wish fans on Eid and wrote, "Eid Mubarak ❤️ Be safe 🙏🏻🤗 Thank you @gunjguglani fr the drone shots."

Filmibeat wishes all its readers Eid Mubarak!