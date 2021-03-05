Ek Aur Naren: One More Biopic On PM Narendra Modi In The Pipeline

Filmmaker Milan Bhowmik has announced that he will be directing a biopic on PM Narendra Modi starring Gajendra Chauhan in the lead role. For the unversed, Gajendra Chauhan essayed the role of Yudhishthira in BR Chopra's mega TV serial Mahabharat.

While speaking to a media agency, Bhowmik said that Ek Aur Naren will have two strands in its story- one dealing with the life and work of Swami Vivekananda who was born as Narendranath Dutta and the other projecting the vision of Narendra Modi.

"Both personalities have elevated Bharat to another height globally with their ideologies and service to the people," said Bhowmik.

Gajendra Chauhan, on the other hand, is elated to get into the shoes of PM Modi on-screen. "I will seek to explore the towering personality of Narendra Modi, his way of thinking, his way of interaction with masses, his connect with the people, his beliefs," said Chauhan.

He further stated that as an artiste, it is a great opportunity for him to portray such a character.

The narration for Ek Aur Naren in Hindi is done by Sanjib Tewary, and the film will be bankrolled by a production house of Kolkata. The shooting of the film will begin on March 12 and will end in April 2021. The film is slated to be released on Modi's birthday i.e., September 17.

