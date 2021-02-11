Ek Villain Returns Poster: John Abraham, Disha Patani Starrer To Hit The Screens On This Day

Filmmaker Mohit Suri has unveiled the first poster and the release date of his upcoming film, Ek Villain Returns which is a sequel to his 2014 film, Ek Villain. The film also boasts of a stellar star cast comprising of John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. The first glimpse of the sinister poster at once sent the fans into a frenzy. The first instalment of the same starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles.

Talking about the poster of the film, it shows a smiley face sporting an evil smirk. The silhouette of the smiley is on a floor against the backdrop of a dim-lit city. The film will be releasing on February 11, 2022, 365 days from now which is also specified on the poster. John Abraham along with the other lead actors of the film went on to share the poster and the release date of the film. John hinted on the caption of the post how the hero of the film will also be the 'villain' along with a devil emoji. Take a look at the post of the same.

The lead female protagonists of the movie, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria had started prepping for the film for quite some time now. Tara had also been spotted at a recording studio for the same with filmmaker Mohit Suri and singer Ankit Tiwari. Her character will presumably require her to both sing and dance to do full justice to her role. Mohit had revealed to a publication about the same stating, "It takes a lifetime to get the nuances of a musician but luckily for me, Tara has been training for this all her life. What more can a filmmaker ask for." The film has been in the buzz right since its announcement last year. Mohit had announced the movie last year in March when he had shared a picture of a bouquet with the 'V2' initials on his social media handle.

Also Read: John Abraham Says Celebs Are Not Flag-Bearers For Every Issue, 'Not Endowed With Superpowers'

Also Read: John Abraham Starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 To Lock Horns With Salman Khan Starrer Radhe At The Box Office