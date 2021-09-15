ekta-kapoor-and-divya-dutt-laud-kangana-ranaut-starrer-thalaivii

Producer Ekta Kapoor and actress Divya Dutta are all praise for Kangana Ranaut and her latest release Thalaivii, which is a biopic on late actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. Thalaivii released in theatres on September 10, 2021 and performed average at the box office, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Ekta who watched the film last night, couldn't stop raving about Kangana in her latest Instagram post and wrote that she is stunned by the actress' nuanced performance.

She wrote, "This is a post that's coming out of an overwhelmed me. Saw Thalaivii last night and am stunned by the magnitude of scale, perfection, the detailing and the nuanced performances. Director Vijay has brought out the best in every character. Arvind Swamy, Raj Arjun, Madhoo have excelled in their performances. The wizard of words Rajat Arora delivers a clap trap. The perfect ode to Jaya Lalitha."

Calling Kangana a league of her own, she further added, "Kangana is probably one of the few actors who not only gets into the skin of the character but takes the effort to physically transform herself with every role she plays. At no point do you feel this is not Jaya herself. Kangna has perfected every aspect of the era from the physical appearance, voice modulation, to feeling the humiliation that Jaya Lalitha felt and striking back. Kangna makes this film probably one of the most watchable experiences of the year. So happy my friend to know an actor like you."

Reacting to Ekta's post, Kangana wrote, "Thank you Boss." Her comment was followed by many heart emoticons.

Divya Dutta on the other hand, wrote that Kangana lives her role with effortless finesse.

She took to her Instagram page and wrote, "Watched #thalaivii! Brilliant film beautifully directed by #vijay. @kanganaranaut lives her role with effortless finesse. Sheer brilliance with every nuance she gives to her portrayal. @thearvindswami is a revelation! And a special mention for @rajarjunofficial must watch."

We are sure that Kangana must be feeling elated after reading these reviews.