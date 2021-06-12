Elli AvRam Reveals How She Played Cupid In Evelyn Sharma-Tushaan Bhindi's Love Story

Evelyn Sharma tied the knot with Australia-based dental surgeon and entrepreneur, Dr Tushaan Bhindi in Brisbane in May this year. Earlier this week, the Saaho actress took to her Instagram page to share stunning pictures from her countryside wedding. Dressed in a white gown, Evelyn looked drop-dead gorgeous while her groom Tushaan complemented her in a tuxedo.

While speaking with a leading tabloid, the Main Tera Hero actress had revealed that she had first met Tushaan on a blind date which was set up by one of her friends. Now, you folks would be surprised to know it was actress Elli AvRam who played Cupid in Evelyn-Tushaan's love story. This revelation was made in an interaction with ETimes.

Evelyn recounted that even though she and Tushaan lived just a street apart in Bandra for several years, they never really got to know each other. In late 2018, Tushaan was planning to relocate to Australia after wrapping up his work assignments in Mumbai. Before he left India, Elli insisted him to go on a blind date with her actress-friend Evelyn Sharma.

Etimes quoted Evelyn as saying, "I never believed in love at first sight until I met Tushaan. We knew that night that we would want to spend our life together." In 2019, Tushaan went down on his knees on the famous Sydney Harbour Bridge and popped the question to Evelyn.

Meanwhile, Elli too opened up on Evelyn-Tushaan's love story while speaking with the same daily and said, "Since I know both Evelyn and Tushaan, I just had this strong feeling that they would be perfect for each other, a complete power couple! Today, I'm so happy seeing these two beautiful souls being happily married. There's no better feeling than this! I wish them forever greatness in their journey together."

Evelyn has moved to Australia to start a new life with Tushaan. Talking about this decision of hers, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress told ETimes, "It's been a big adjustment to move to a whole new country without being able to see your family and friends, but it is all worth it for a life with my soulmate."

Workwise, Evelyn Sharma was last seen in Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho.